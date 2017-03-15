Morpho Detection Appointed To Manchester Airports Group Framework Agreement for CTX Hold Baggage Explosives Detection Systems

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Safran Identity & Security, through its subsidiary Morpho Detection, today announced a framework agreement with U.K. Airport Operator Manchester Airports Group (MAG) to supply and service its CTX™ explosives detection systems (EDS) at three airports -- Manchester, East Midlands and Bournemouth.

Following comprehensive testing, MAG will utilize high-speed CTX 9800 DSi and compact CTX 5800 EDS machines to screen all passenger checked baggage and ensure compliance with U.K. Department for Transport mandates regulating the use of Standard 3-approved EDS by September 2018. To achieve maximum system uptime and performance, Morpho Detection's onsite network of expert engineers and technicians will facilitate rapid-response and preventative maintenance services for a minimum of 10 years.

"Morpho Detection is excited to expand our work with Manchester Airports Group through the deployment and servicing of advanced hold baggage EDS that meet the demands of new regulatory mandates and growing passenger traffic," said Martin Parker, UK EDS Sales Leader, Morpho Detection. "Morpho Detection has 25 years of experience developing, installing and servicing detection solutions in airports of all sizes throughout the U.K., Europe and around the world."

Morpho Detection and MAG have worked together to integrate advanced detection solutions for more than 20 years. Manchester Airport was one of the first global airports to utilize CT technology for hold baggage screening when in 1995, they purchased 10 CTX 5500 systems. Today, 22 years later, all of these systems are still operational as a result of a proactive service program and software enhancements made possible by the scalability of the CTX platform. This most recent Framework Agreement demonstrates Morpho Detection's product and service quality and ensures that Manchester Airport will become the longest user of CTX systems in the world.

Designed to allow small and mid-sized airports manage evolving threats and future expansion, CTX 5800 combines industry-leading imaging and data collection in a smaller and lighter solution. The CTX 9800, capable of screening up to 1,800 bags per hour (BPH), enhances operational efficiencies by screening checked baggage faster while reducing false alarms. Both CTX 5800 and CTX 9800 are approved by the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) as meeting Standard 3 requirements and certified by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

