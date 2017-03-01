Morpho Detection Awarded Cardiff Airport Contract for CTX 9800 Hold Baggage Explosives Detection Systems

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Safran Identity & Security, through its subsidiary Morpho Detection UK Ltd, today announced it has won a competitive tender from the largest airport in Wales, Cardiff Airport, to supply and service CTX 9800 DSi™ hold baggage explosives detection systems (EDS).

To help meet UK Department for Transport regulations mandating Standard 3-approved hold baggage screening capabilities effective September 1, 2018, two high-speed CTX 9800 will screen all In-gauge baggage at Cardiff Airport. Ensuring peak performance and maximum uptime, Morpho Detection's network of reliable engineers and technicians will facilitate preventative maintenance and rapid-response capabilities for a minimum of ten years. Cardiff Airport will also utilize MUX™ multiplexing software to enable central station and networking capabilities.

Commenting on the airport's transition to Standard 3 hold baggage screening capabilities, Ceri Mashlan, General Manager of Airport Operations at Cardiff Airport said: "With over 50 direct routes and more than 900 connecting destinations worldwide, our passengers and airline partners depend on Cardiff to deliver a world-class airport experience that keeps passengers and planes moving on time. Working with Morpho Detection to realize the full benefits of Standard 3 hold baggage screening is an important part of our plan to attract additional service and grow."

Powered by leading-edge Computed Tomography (CT) technology, Morpho Detection's CTX EDS generate unparalleled image quality that results in lower false alarm rates (FAR) and more accurate threat identification.

"Morpho Detection commends Cardiff for joining a growing number of airports in the UK and throughout Europe who are jumpstarting the Standard 3 transition process by selecting the CTX platform," said Martin Parker, UK EDS Sales Leader, Morpho Detection. "The scalability and expandable detection library of CTX EDS, combined with an unmatched, local service footprint, helps airports maximize return on investment (ROI) on hold baggage screening infrastructure."

Both CTX 5800 and CTX 9800 are approved by the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) as meeting Standard 3 requirements and certified by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). With more than 2,000 units deployed worldwide, Morpho Detection's CTX family of EDS are the most trusted in the world.

For more information on Morpho Detection's products, visit www.morphodetection.com.

About Morpho Detection

In an increasingly dangerous world, there's no time for downtime. For the past 25 years, authorities across the world have trusted Morpho Detection's deep expertise to design and implement leading-edge detection solutions. Recognized for delivering unparalleled service quality, our global network of expert engineers and technicians provide comprehensive support for every phase of your investment. We're committed to delivering the most effective detection technology, helping security specialists concentrate on what matters most: protecting the public. Discover more about our range of solutions by visiting morphodetection.com.

Follow Morpho Detection on LinkedIn and on Twitter @MorphoDetection

Morpho Detection is part of Safran Identity & Security, a security business of the Safran group ( PAR : SAF).

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/23/11G131242/Images/_LM18127-aa6a018c06a68d47ae0ddb9c3c6dab02.jpg