Morpho Detection Launches Bilingual Website with ECAC Standard 3 Hold Baggage Screening Insights and Best Practices

NEWARK, CA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Safran Identity & Security, through its subsidiary Morpho Detection, today announced a new global resource to help airports successfully transition to European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) Standard 3 hold baggage screening capabilities.

The new MorphoDetection.com, now online in both English and Spanish, contains guides, checklists, and insights to help airports in Europe smoothly transition to and ensure compliance with approaching regulations mandating the use of ECAC Standard 3-approved hold baggage explosives detection systems (EDS). Featuring best practice advice from airports, in addition to Morpho Detection's product and technology leaders, the new MorphoDetection.com aims to provide useful guidance on what it takes to upgrade from Standard 2 to Standard 3-approved EDS.

Featured on the website is Morpho Detection's new blog, Seeing Clearly. Updated regularly with the latest insights and trends related to explosives and narcotics detection, Seeing Clearly is optimized to serve as a forum to help solve detection challenges.

"Upgrading to Standard 3 is a complex process that takes time and planning. Leveraging our experience from deploying more than 2,000 CTX EDS worldwide, we wanted to create a site featuring content to help our European partners throughout all phases of the process," said Sara Bresee, Chief Marketing Officer, Morpho Detection. "We're excited that the content has been well received and that our partners and customers are reading and sharing our posts."

For more information on Morpho Detection's products and services, visit www.morphodetection.com.

About Morpho Detection

In an increasingly dangerous world, there's no time for downtime. For the past 25 years, authorities across the world have trusted Morpho Detection's deep expertise to design and implement leading-edge detection solutions. Recognized for delivering unparalleled service quality, our global network of expert engineers and technicians provide comprehensive support for every phase of your investment. We're committed to delivering the most effective detection technology, helping security specialists concentrate on what matters most: protecting the public. Discover more about our range of solutions by visiting morphodetection.com.

Follow Morpho Detection on LinkedIn and on Twitter @MorphoDetection.

Morpho Detection is part of Safran Identity & Security, a security business of the Safran group ( PAR : SAF).

