Morpho Detection Receives TSA Orders Valued at Over $40 Million

NEWARK, CA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Safran Identity & Security, through its subsidiary Morpho Detection, today announced orders valued at more than $40 million from the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for its deployed fleet of Morpho Detection CTX™ hold baggage explosives detection systems (EDS).

Part of an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for CTX equipment and engineering services first awarded in 2012, Morpho Detection will deploy hardware and software upgrades and MUX™ multiplexing network enhancements to enable more robust, secure checked baggage screening capabilities and information sharing of airport-wide data at more than 35 airports.

To date, Morpho Detection has supplied TSA over 1,300 CTX hold baggage explosives detection systems.

"Morpho Detection is proud to work with TSA to help keep America's airports running and secure millions of passengers each week," said Karen Bomba, president and CEO, Morpho Detection. "The scalability of Morpho Detection's CTX family of EDS means that via software upgrades, threats and substances can be added to the detection library over time, in addition to cyber security enhancements, reducing the need to replace hardware. As a result, airports can realize maximum return on investment (ROI) on security infrastructure."

Globally, Morpho Detection's service teams include hundreds of Field Service Engineers and Field Service Technicians located at more than 500 airports around the world. Morpho Detection's CTX family of EDS is the most widely used in the world, with more than 2,000 units deployed worldwide.

For more information on Morpho Detection's products and reliable services, visit www.morphodetection.com.

About Morpho Detection

In an increasingly dangerous world, there's no time for downtime. For the past 25 years, authorities across the world have trusted Morpho Detection's deep expertise to design and implement leading-edge detection solutions. Recognized for delivering unparalleled service quality, our global network of expert engineers and technicians provide comprehensive support for every phase of your investment. We're committed to delivering the most effective detection technology, helping security specialists concentrate on what matters most: protecting the public. Discover more about our range of solutions by visiting morphodetection.com.

Follow Morpho Detection on LinkedIn and on Twitter @MorphoDetection

Morpho Detection is part of Safran Identity & Security, a security business of the Safran group ( PAR : SAF).

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/2/11G131954/Images/SAF2014_0158747_COMPRESSED-111648f82aabaa5f82e41f89dcb34c78.jpg