Morpho Detection Wins Bristol Airport Contract for CTX Hold Baggage Explosives Detection Systems

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM --(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Safran Identity & Security, through its subsidiary Morpho Detection UK Ltd, today announced that following a comprehensive competitive tendering process, UK's Bristol Airport has selected Morpho Detection's CTX 9800 DSi™ and CTX 5800™ Standard 3 Hold Baggage Explosives Detection Systems (EDS).

Scheduled for deployment over a two-year period to meet UK Department for Transport mandates effective September 1, 2018, five high-speed CTX 9800 will screen all In-gauge hold baggage. In addition, one compact CTX 5800 will screen all Out-of-Gauge hold baggage. To ensure their CTX fleet is continuously up and running, Bristol Airport will utilize Morpho Detection's trusted, onsite service network to facilitate preventative and rapid-response capabilities for a minimum of 10 years.

Currently undergoing a £24 million terminal extension, Bristol Airport has grown to serve 116 destinations across 30 countries and handled more than 7 million passengers in 2016.

Commenting on the new hold baggage screening infrastructure and the airport's growth, Fraser Dury, Head of Engineering at Bristol Airport said: "Bristol airport is committed to leveraging the most effective technologies and solutions to ensure high standards of security are maintained with minimal impact on passengers. Working with Morpho Detection helps ensure continued regulatory compliance as we develop and enhance our terminal infrastructure."

Powered by leading-edge Computed Tomography (CT) technology, Morpho Detection's CTX family of EDS are the most widely used in the world, with more than 2,000 shipped worldwide.

"Bristol Airport is growing quickly and Morpho Detection is excited to be their partner in expanding hold baggage screening capabilities," said Martin Parker, UK EDS Sales Leader, Morpho Detection. "The scalability and expandable detection library of CTX, combined with an unmatched global service footprint, helps CTX customers maximize return on investment (ROI) for hold baggage screening infrastructure."

Both CTX 5800 and CTX 9800 are approved by the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) as meeting Standard 3 requirements and certified by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

About Morpho Detection

In an increasingly dangerous world, there's no time for downtime. For the past 25 years, authorities across the world have trusted Morpho Detection's deep expertise to design and implement leading-edge detection solutions. Recognized for delivering unparalleled service quality, our global network of expert engineers and technicians provide comprehensive support for every phase of your investment. We're committed to delivering the most effective detection technology, helping security specialists concentrate on what matters most: protecting the public. Discover more about our range of solutions by visiting morphodetection.com.

Morpho Detection is part of Safran Identity & Security, a security business of the Safran group ( PAR : SAF).

