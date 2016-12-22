Mortgage Rates At Two Year High

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2016) - Freddie Mac ( OTCQB : FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing average fixed mortgage rates moving higher for the eighth consecutive week.

News Facts

30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 4.30 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending December 22, 2016, up from last week when it averaged 4.16 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.96 percent.





15-year FRM this week averaged 3.52 percent with an average 0.5 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.37 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.22 percent.





5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.32 percent this week with an average 0.4 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.19 percent. A year ago, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.06 percent.

Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Quote

Attributed to Sean Becketti, chief economist, Freddie Mac.

"A week after the only rate hike of 2016, the mortgage industry digested the Fed's decision and this week's survey reflects that response. Following Yellen's speech last Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield rose approximately 10 basis points. The 30-year mortgage rate rose 14 basis points to 4.30 percent, reaching highs we have not seen since April 2014."

Freddie Mac was established by Congress in 1970 to provide liquidity, stability and affordability to the nation's residential mortgage markets. Freddie Mac supports communities across the nation by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Today Freddie Mac is making home possible for one in four home borrowers and is the largest source of financing for multifamily housing. Additional information is available at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.