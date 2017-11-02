Mortgage Rates Hold

SOURCE: Freddie Mac
MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing average mortgage rates holding steady after last week's big jump.
"Following a strong surge last week, rates held relatively flat this week. The 30-year mortgage rate remained unchanged at 3.94 percent, while the 10-year Treasury yield dipped roughly 4 basis points. The markets' reaction to the upcoming announcement of the next Fed chair may impact the movement of rates in next week's survey."
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.
