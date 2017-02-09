Mortgage Rates in Holding Pattern

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Freddie Mac ( OTCQB : FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing average mortgage rates staying within a two basis point range for the third straight week.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 4.17 percent with an average 0.4 point for the week ending Feb. 9, 2017, down from last week when it averaged 4.19 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.65 percent.

15-year FRM this week averaged 3.39 percent with an average 0.4 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.41 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.95 percent.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.21 percent this week with an average 0.4 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.23 percent. A year ago, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.83 percent.

Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

"The 30-year fixed mortgage fell two basis points to 4.17 percent this week. Rates are at about the same level at which they started the year and have stayed within a two basis point range over the past three weeks. Mixed economic releases such as Friday's jobs report and uncertainty about the Administration's fiscal policies have contributed to the holding pattern in rates."

