Mortgage Rates Increase After Weeks of Decline

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Freddie Mac ( OTCQB : FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing average mortgage rates rising for the first time in five weeks.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 4.03 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending April 27, 2017, up from last week when it averaged 3.97 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.66 percent.

15-year FRM this week averaged 3.27 percent with an average 0.4 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.23 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.89 percent.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.12 percent this week with an average 0.4 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.10 percent. A year ago, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.86 percent.

Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Attributed to Sean Becketti, chief economist, Freddie Mac.

"The 10-year Treasury yield rose about 10 basis points this week. The 30-year mortgage rate moved with Treasury yields, rising 6 basis points to 4.03 percent. Despite recent swings in mortgage rates, the housing market continues to show signs of strength -- both existing and new home sales in March exceeded expectations, and the Case-Shiller Home Price Index posted another solid gain."

