October 26, 2017 10:00 ET
MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing average mortgage rates hitting their highest marks since July.
Attributed to Sean Becketti, chief economist, Freddie Mac.
"The 10-year Treasury yield surged this week, jumping 12 basis points. The 30-year mortgage rate followed suit, increasing 6 basis points to 3.94 percent. Today's survey rate is the highest rate in three months."
Mortgage Rates Jump Across the Board
