Mortgage Rates Jump Up

30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.91 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending October 12, 2017, up from last week when it averaged 3.85 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.47 percent.

15-year FRM this week averaged 3.21 percent with an average 0.5 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.15 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.76 percent.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.16 percent this week with an average 0.4 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.18 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.82 percent.

"The 30-year mortgage rate increased for a second consecutive week, jumping 6 basis points to 3.91 percent. The 10-year Treasury yield also rose, climbing 4 basis points this week."

