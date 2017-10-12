SOURCE: Freddie Mac
October 12, 2017 10:00 ET
MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate posting its biggest week-over-week increase since July 2017.
Attributed to Sean Becketti, chief economist, Freddie Mac.
"The 30-year mortgage rate increased for a second consecutive week, jumping 6 basis points to 3.91 percent. The 10-year Treasury yield also rose, climbing 4 basis points this week."
Chad Wandler
703-903-2446Chad_Wandler@FreddieMac.com
Mortgage Rates Jump Up
