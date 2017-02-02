Mortgage Rates Steady to Begin February

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Freddie Mac ( OTCQB : FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing average 30-year mortgage rates holding steady after rising last week.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 4.19 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending Feb. 2, 2017, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.72 percent.

15-year FRM this week averaged 3.41 percent with an average 0.5 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.40 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.01 percent.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.23 percent this week with an average 0.4 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.20 percent. A year ago, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.85 percent.

Attributed to Sean Becketti, chief economist, Freddie Mac.

"The 10-year Treasury yield fell 5 basis points this week following a tepid advance estimate of fourth-quarter GDP and the Fed's decision to leave rates unchanged. The 30-year mortgage rate remained flat at 4.19 percent, starting the month 47 basis points higher than this time last year. Despite the uncertainty in the market, the pending home sales index increased 1.6 percent in December, up from a decline of 2.5 percent the month prior."

