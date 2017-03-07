Morton's Grille Debuts in Canada at the Niagara Falls Marriott Fallsview Hotel & Spa

Steak, Seafood and Upscale Casual Sophistication Are All on the Menu

NIAGARA FALLS, ON--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Canada's first Morton's Grille will debut inside the #1 rated TripAdvisor Fallsview Hotel, the Niagara Falls Marriott Fallsview Hotel & Spa. The 'upscale casual' restaurant, with seating overlooking Niagara Falls, is set to open in April 2017.

Morton's Grille Niagara Falls is the latest evolution of upscale casual dining, with roots founded in the traditional Steakhouse offerings of Morton's The Steakhouse. Morton's Grille takes a fresh and trendy spin on distinctive dining, offering innovative items using local ingredients, as well as their world famous USDA Wet Aged Prime Beef -- all within a relaxed and comfortable upscale atmosphere. Specialty handcrafted cocktails, local craft beers and fine wines are also available. Morton's Grille also offers private dining for special occasions or corporate dinners.

"We are thrilled to welcome Canada's first Morton's Grille to our hotel," said Vice President of Marketing at Marriott Hotels in Niagara Falls, Anthony Annunziata. "This groundbreaking, contemporary Fallsview restaurant will offer our guests an exciting place to meet, unwind and dine."

Balancing the inspiration on the plate is the inspiration of the view. As one of the closest hotels overlooking Niagara Falls, the property enjoys dramatic vistas of this international landmark, which guests will be able to experience directly from Morton's Grille.

"When Morton's Grille opens at our Fallsview Niagara Falls hotel," Mr. Annunziata added, "visitors will enjoy one of the finest dining experiences available in the area." And that is something everyone looks forward to savouring.

About the Niagara Falls Marriott Fallsview Hotel & Spa

Discover breathtaking natural beauty and indulgent luxury at the Niagara Falls Marriott Fallsview Hotel & Spa. The 432 guest rooms and suites showcase breathtaking views alongside features like flat-screen televisions, luxury bedding, high-speed Internet access, mini-refrigerators and upgraded bath amenities. Visitors will also enjoy the hotel's on-site Starbucks, casually elegant Lobby Lounge and upcoming Morton's Grille. Other amenities include the acclaimed Serenity Spa By The Falls, fitness centre and indoor pool, while corporate travellers can look forward to stylish meetings within the hotel's 7,550 sq. ft. of function space. Outfitted with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment and Wi-Fi, the event space also features views of the falls for unforgettable gatherings. The hotel's location on Fallsview Boulevard in Niagara Falls also positions guests to explore the surrounding area with ease, enjoying nearby attractions like casinos, wineries, helicopter tours and more.