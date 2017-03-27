Mosquito Shield and Green Home Solutions agree to deal for Mosquito Terminators

Innovative mosquito and tick control company expands national footprint with the deal

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Mosquito Shield Franchise Corporation has entered into an agreement with Green Home Solutions to acquire its residential mosquito and tick control franchises.

As a result of the deal, Mosquito Shield doubles the size of its organization to close to 100 franchise territories and expands its national footprint to include 30 states.

The arrangement came about as a result of unprecedented growth in Green Home Solutions' core business of treating mold and other residential airborne impurities.

"There is a growing need for environmentally-safe solutions in home services," said John Russell, CEO of Green Home Solutions. "With our continued expansion in that area, we needed to find a home for Mosquito Terminators and the customers we serve. Mosquito Shield pioneered this industry in 2001 and has become the proven leader in residential mosquito control. This is a perfect fit."

Based in North Attleboro, MA, Mosquito Shield currently offers mosquito control and tick control services throughout the country, delivering effective solutions, professional service, and guaranteed results to a rapidly growing base of satisfied customers.

Mosquito Shield was founded in 2001 to fill the need for an effective and affordable residential mosquito and tick treatment. The company developed Mosquito Protection Barrier™ (MPB), a patent pending spray that rids properties of the existing mosquito population and builds a barrier around that property for a virtually mosquito-free environment. MPB includes FlexBlend, the industry's only intelligent spray-blend technology.

Mosquito Shield Franchise Corporation began operations in 2013.

"We are excited to bring the Mosquito Terminators franchise owners and their customers into the Mosquito Shield family," said David Briggs, CEO of Mosquito Shield. "We are making every effort to provide a seamless transition for both."

For more information on participating in a Mosquito Shield franchise, visit www.moshieldfranchise.com or email Michael Moorhouse at Michael@moshield.com. To inquire about Green Home Solutions and its services, visit www.greenhomesolutions.com/franchise.