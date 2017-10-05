Motif Medical Launches New Line of Innovative Breast Pumps Ahead of ABC Expo in Las Vegas

RALEIGH, NC--(Marketwired - October 05, 2017) - Motif Medical, a medical equipment provider, today announced the successful launch of two double electric breast pumps, the Motif Twist and the Motif Curve. Earlier this year, the company launched its first breast pump, the Motif Duo, and has since developed two new models -- the Curve and the Twist -- to further support a comfortable, portable pumping experience.

"We're excited to announce the expansion of our innovative line of breast pumps with two brand new, unique options for moms," said Eric Peterson, Motif Medical Director of Sales and Engineering. "The Curve and the Twist represent what mothers have been asking for -- exceptional breast pumps, engineered with mom in mind."

Motif will debut the new product line at the ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada later this month. The convention showcases children's products from specialty store retailers and manufacturers from across the nation. The new Twist and Curve breast pumps will be on display at the Motif Booth, 4131, from October 17-19.

Motif's product line was designed to provide mothers with a comfortable pumping experience without the bulky design of standard breast pumps. The Motif Twist is a double electric breast pump with advanced capabilities to support on-the-go moms. The lightweight breast pump features a closed system to prevent back flow, a blue LED light timer, and customizable settings to help a mom find her ideal comfort level.

The Motif Curve is the smallest size available in the Motif line and features a patented roller ball control to navigate pump settings. This innovative feature allows moms to change suction and massage levels quickly and easily, while the LCD screen displays settings and length of pumping sessions for ease of use. The Motif Curve features a rechargeable lithium ion battery that lasts for 2.5 hours, which further supports working mothers who use their breast pump throughout the day.

For moms looking for more information on how to get a Motif breast pump covered by insurance, please visit motifmedical.com.

Medical equipment providers interested in carrying the Motif line of breast pumps, please contact Eric Peterson at epeterson@motifmedical.com.

About Motif Medical

Motif Medical was founded by a team of professionals in the medical industry who wanted to improve the experience of obtaining medical supplies and equipment. Wanting a more comfortable and affordable breast pump, the team designed the Motif Duo, and has now released the Motif Curve and the Motif Twist double electric breast pumps. Visit motifmedical.com to learn more.