Motiv Inc. Announces National Availability of Motiv Ring

Motiv Ring Begins Shipping September 19, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Motiv Inc., developers of breakthrough wearable technology, announces that its fitness, heart rate and sleep tracker, Motiv Ring, will begin shipping across the United States today.

Motiv Ring offers the insight you need to become more active and improve the quality of your sleep. Featuring custom built micro-technology in an ultralight and durable form, Motiv Ring is designed to be discreet and comfortable enough to keep on all day. 24/7 usage allows for a complete view of your lifestyle and health.

Motiv Ring provides data that is both digestible and actionable. Its intuitive app establishes weekly goals, adjusts daily targets based on your activity and analyzes your sleep trends. The app is compatible with devices running iOS 9.0 or later.

Motiv Ring features:

Discreet and Durable Design -- Motiv Ring's sleek and subtle style effortlessly blends into everyday life. The ring's ultralight titanium shell is very durable and waterproof up to 5 ATM (about 165 feet).

Reliable Tracking -- Motiv Ring tracks active minutes, activity type, sleep duration, active heart rate, resting heart rate, calories burned, distance and steps.

Long Battery Life and Easy Charging -- The battery charges in under 90 minutes with a typical battery life of 3 days.

Intuitive App -- The app shares the relevant moments impacting your health in a simple and easy to understand way, and it establishes weekly goals and adjusts daily targets based on your activity.

Easily Add Activities -- To ensure you get credit for all activities, including ones like yoga or circuit training that are difficult to detect, we've made adding and editing activities in the app easy.





"Motiv ushers in a new generation of health and fitness trackers that improves upon the wearability and functionality of earlier devices," said Bob Hagerty, CEO of Motiv. "Motiv Ring is small, unobtrusive and 'on' 24/7, delivering a seamless user experience and achieving a more complete picture of the user's fitness and sleep routines."

Pricing and Availability:

Motiv Ring features the most highly advanced technology, including a custom high-capacity battery, Bluetooth® Smart syncing, a three-axis accelerometer and tri-colored LED indication for charging and syncing. It comes in seven Motiv Ring sizes in Rose Gold and Slate Gray. Beginning September 19, Motiv Ring will ship pre-orders and new orders nationwide for $199.

About Motiv Inc.

Founded in 2013, Motiv is a breakthrough wearable technology company focused on designing products that fit seamlessly into people's lives and keep them living better. Our team shares a passion and breadth of experience in product design, consumer goods and innovative startups. Motiv creates products people want to wear, are easy to use and deliver meaningful experiences. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Meet Motiv at www.mymotiv.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.