Motus GI Appoints Samuel R. Nussbaum, M.D., to Board of Directors

NEW HOPE, PA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Motus GI, ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical device company dedicated to improving colonoscopy outcomes and experiences, today announced that it has appointed Samuel R. Nussbaum, M.D., to the Company's Board of Directors.

Dr. Nussbaum is an experienced life sciences executive with broad expertise in healthcare. He currently serves as a strategic consultant to EBG Advisors where he is responsible for advising life science companies, healthcare systems and provider organizations, and serves as Senior Advisor to Sandbox Industries, a healthcare venture fund. Dr. Nussbaum is a professor of clinical medicine at Washington University School of Medicine, an adjunct professor at the Olin School of Business, Washington University and a senior fellow at the University of Southern California Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics. He is on the Board of Directors of NEHI, America's Agenda and PhyMed, is a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of Medidata, the Healthcare Advisory Board of KPMG, and a member of the HHS Health Care Payment Learning and Action Network (LAN) Guiding Committee, and participates in National Academy of Medicine initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Nussbaum to the Motus Board of Directors. Sam's vast knowledge of health policy, clinical strategy and the U.S. healthcare system will provide valuable insight to Motus GI as we begin the commercial launch of the Pure-Vu™ system," said Mark Pomeranz, CEO of Motus GI. "Dr. Nussbaum brings a great level of expertise, which we look forward to leveraging as we work to bring Pure-Vu into inpatient and outpatient clinical settings."

Dr. Nussbaum served as the Executive Vice President of Clinical Health Policy and Chief Medical Officer for Anthem, Inc. where he was a key spokesperson and policy advocate, as well as oversaw clinical strategy, and corporate medical and pharmacy policy. During his time at Anthem, Dr. Nussbaum was responsible for over $100 billion in annual healthcare expenditures through business units focused on care management, health improvement, and provider network contracting. In addition, Dr. Nussbaum brings expertise from a 20-year academic career at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School where he led the Clinical Endocrine Group Practice. During his time at Harvard Medical School, his basic and clinical research on hormones and factors that control calcium metabolism and bone growth led to clinical trials of treatments for osteoporosis and skeletal complications of cancer and FDA approved drugs that have important roles in clinical care. He was also responsible for developing new technologies and approaches to measure hormones in blood and helped commercialize these laboratory tests.

"The Pure-Vu system offers the opportunity to enhance care for patients, with its ability to provide physicians with, what I believe to be, greater flexibility in treating their patients undergoing colonoscopy. The Pure-Vu system can improve the outcomes of colonoscopy, including clinically important issues such as early repeat procedures, detection rates of disease and higher costs associated with poorly prepared colons," said Dr. Nussbaum. "I look forward to working closely with the Motus board and management team to further the development and commercialization strategies of this device that provides a potentially better alternative to the colonoscopy experience."

Dr. Nussbaum has served as President of the Disease Management Association of America, Chairman of the National Committee for Quality Health Care, and on the boards of AHIP, the National Quality Forum, BioCrossroads, public-private collaboration that advances and invests in the life sciences, Chair of the Centers for Education & Research on Therapeutics (CERTs) Steering Committee and on the Secretary of Health and Human Services' Advisory Committee on Genetics, Health, and Society. He received the 2004 Physician Executive Award of Excellence from the American College of Physician Executives and Modern Physician magazine and has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the "50 Most Influential Physician Executives in Healthcare."

Dr. Nussbaum received his bachelor's degree from New York University and his Doctor of Medicine degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He completed training in internal medicine at Stanford University and Massachusetts General Hospital and in endocrinology at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. The Company was spun out of the NGT incubator located in Israel in 2011 by Orchestra Medical Ventures. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu™ system to improve the colonoscopy experience for physicians, patients and payers by enhancing the quality and cost-effectiveness of the exam. The Pure-Vu™ system is indicated to integrate with standard colonoscopies to perform intra-procedural cleaning of a poorly prepared colon, thereby reducing the sole dependency on a successful pre-procedural prep regimen to gain clear visualization of the colon mucosa. For more information, visit www.motusgi.com.

