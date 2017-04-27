NEW HOPE, PA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Motus GI Holdings, Inc., ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical device company dedicated to improving colonoscopy outcomes and experiences, today announced that it has completed its first series of clinical procedures using the Pure-Vu™ system in a U.S. ambulatory endoscopy center ("AEC") by Gerald Bertiger, MD, Gastroenterologist, at Hillmont GI, in Flourtown, PA. Dr. Bertiger's first clinical use was on March 27th, 2017 in a patient who previously failed multiple colonoscopies due to an inadequate prep, however, with the use of the Pure-Vu system was able to perform a successful colonoscopy. Dr. Bertiger and his colleagues have since performed additional colonoscopy procedures using Pure-Vu system.

Dr. Bertiger commented, "The Pure-Vu system was easy to use and worked effectively in cleansing my patient's colon to successfully complete the colonoscopy procedure. I believe the Pure-Vu system is a simple, safe and effective solution for cleaning inadequately prepared colons in patients who have had previous failed preps or may be unable to tolerate or consume their entire prep. The Pure-Vu system allowed me to provide a thorough exam and avoid rescheduling and eliminate the need for procedures having to be repeated earlier than the medical guidelines advise, which unfortunately is often the case with patients that are poorly prepped."

The Pure-Vu system uses a mixture of water and air to loosen debris from the colon mucosa while simultaneously evacuating the bowel contents, clearing the way for the endoscopist to perform a high-quality examination -- even when the patient did not complete a successful prep on his or her own. The Pure-Vu system consists of a disposable component and a workstation controller. The disposable fits over standard colonoscopes without interfering with the working channel, allowing the physician to intra-procedurally clean and then visualize, diagnose and, if necessary, treat the colon in a standard fashion.

"We are excited to have Dr. Bertiger use the Pure-Vu system, validate previously reported European data and demonstrate the benefit the Pure-Vu system can bring to patients," said Mark Pomeranz, CEO of Motus GI. "This is a significant milestone for the company as we initiate the pilot commercial introduction of the Pure-Vu system in the U.S., with our goal to provide physicians with more flexibility in treating their patients while addressing issues such as early repeat procedures, missed adenomas, reduced patient satisfaction and higher costs that are associated with poorly prepared colons."

Motus GI received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to market its Pure-Vu system in 2016, and it is currently being introduced on a pilot basis. The Company expects to move to a full commercial launch in the U.S. and international markets in the second half of 2018.

About Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer ("CRC") is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. with approximately 50,000 deaths and 140,000 new cases of CRC diagnosed each year. The lifetime risk of developing CRC is about 1 in 20 -- or 5%. Through the use of colonoscopies, however, CRC has become one of the most preventable cancers.

About Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is one of the most common medical procedures with an estimated 15 million procedures performed in the U.S. annually. Approximately 60% percent of colonoscopies are conducted as the standard of care for detecting CRC, while the remaining 40% are focused on diagnosis and surveillance of patients with gastrointestinal issues such as bleeding, inflammatory bowel disease and motility challenges.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. The Company was spun out of the NGT incubator located in Israel in 2011 by Orchestra Medical Ventures. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu™ system to improve the colonoscopy experience for physicians, patients and payers by enhancing the quality and cost-effectiveness of the exam. The Pure-Vu™ system is indicated to integrate with standard colonoscopes to perform intra-procedural cleaning of a poorly prepared colon, thereby reducing the sole dependency on a successful pre-procedural prep regimen to gain clear visualization of the colon mucosa. For more information, visit www.motusgi.com.

