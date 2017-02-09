Mount Tam Biotechnologies, Inc., to present at Bio CEO & Investor Conference

NOVATO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Mount Tam Biotechnologies, Inc. ("Mount Tam") ( OTC PINK : MNTM), a company focused on the discovery and development of novel mTOR inhibitors to treat a range of serious disease states, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Bio CEO & Investor Conference in New York City.

The Company's CEO, Richard Marshak, will present on Tuesday February 14, at 11:30 am EST and will be holding a series of one-on-one meeting throughout the two day meeting.

The BIO CEO & Investor Conference is one of the largest investor conferences focused on established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies.

About Mount Tam Biotechnologies, Inc.

Mount Tam Biotechnologies was established to develop, optimize and bring to market novel pharmaceutical products to improve the health and well-being of patients suffering from a range of serious disease states where there is significant unmet need. Our most advanced compound is being developed to treat systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Mount Tam has partnered with the world-renowned Buck Institute for Research on Aging through a worldwide exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement. The assets are highly target-specific polyketides -- a class of compounds with a successful track record with the FDA drug approval process. The assets are supported by intellectual property consisting of over 45 worldwide issued patents and patent applications, including composition of matter, manufacturing and therapeutic area applications.

Mount Tam is advancing its lead asset, TAM-01, toward an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA and has already completed non-GLP pre-clinical development. The lead indication for TAM-01 is expected to be the treatment of SLE. Mount Tam is also advancing follow-on compounds through the discovery process and is looking at a broad range of disease areas where novel mTOR inhibitors have been shown to have the potential to address unmet need.

For more information visit www.MountTamBiotech.com

