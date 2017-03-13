Mountain America Credit Union Announces New Boise - 3rd Street Branch Manager

BOISE, ID--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union proudly welcomes Bryan Holjeson as its new branch manager for the 3rd Street Branch located at 393 South 3rd Street in Boise, Idaho.

Holjeson was born and raised in southeast Idaho, and has lived in Boise for over two years. He earned an associate's degree through BYU-Idaho in business and finance. Before coming to Mountain America he worked as a wildland firefighter and a sheriff's deputy. He began his career in the financial industry in 2008, and joined the Mountain America team in 2016. Holjeson lives in Nampa with his wife and three children.

"There is a lot of growth and energy in downtown Boise. I am looking forward to getting to know our neighbors in business and the community," says Holjeson. "My team and I are excited to bring the signature Mountain America experience to new and existing members."

The 3rd Street ranch is one of 13 branches across Idaho.

