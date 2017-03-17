Mountain America Credit Union brings Young Money LIVE! Financial Success tour to Arizona, Utah, and Idaho Campuses

WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union has partnered with author Todd Romer to bring the 2017 Young Money LIVE! Financial Success tour to college campuses in Utah, Arizona, and Idaho. Geared toward members of Gen X and Millennial generations, attendees will learn important financial principles to help them master their finances now and plan for successful financial futures. Students and the public are invited to attend these free seminars.

Founder Todd Romer states, "This financial success tour gives many young Millennials and Gen Xers exactly what they are looking for -- candid and actionable steps on how to save, spend, manage and invest money to create a life that fits their dreams. We are excited to have Mountain America Credit Union sponsor the tour again this spring, as they understand the positive financial change that attendees can develop from these events. It's a wonderful partnership."

"We actively seek opportunity to provide quality financial education to younger generations," says CMO Sharon Cook. "We are proud to partner with Todd Romer in this tour. He presents expert knowledge in a friendly, approachable way that effectively reaches millennials."

Following are the tour dates, times, and locations:

March 21 Mesa, Arizona Mesa Community College ESLC Room 130 1:30 p.m. March 22 Mesa, Arizona Mesa Community College BP Room BP2S 12:00 p.m. March 23 St. George, Utah Dixie State University HAZY Room 203 7:30 a.m. March 23 St. George, Utah Dixie State University HAZY Room 242 1:00 p.m. March 23 St. George, Utah Dixie State University HAZY Room 219 5:30 p.m. March 27 Provo, Utah Brigham Young University SWKT Room 250 12:00 p.m. March 28 Salt Lake City, Utah University of Utah CTIHB Room 209 12:30 p.m. March 29 Provo, Utah Brigham Young University SWKT Room 250 12:00 p.m. March 30 Cedar City, Utah Southern Utah University SUB Brian Head Room 12:00 p.m. April 5 Pocatello, Idaho Idaho State University Rendezvous Building (Rendezvous Suite) 12:15 p.m.

Founded by Todd Romer, the Young Money LIVE! Financial Success tour has been held at 300+ colleges and universities and 75+ high schools in 35 states since 2010. Todd is the author of the new book "Young Money: A Powerful 5 Step Plan to Financial Success Now" and former publisher of Young Money magazine. You can visit www.toddromer.com to learn more.

