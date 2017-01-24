Mountain America Credit Union Celebrates Opening and Ribbon Cutting of New Kearns Branch

WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to announce the opening and ribbon cutting celebration of its newest branch, located at 6155 South 5600 West, Kearns, UT 84118. The ribbon cutting will be held on Thursday, January 26, at 10:00 a.m.

The Kearns 5600 West Branch is managed by John Shaw. Before joining Mountain America, Shaw worked for Wells Fargo Bank and KeyBank. He started his financial industry career in 2007. Shaw is married with two children.

"The new Kearns 5600 West Branch incorporates Mountain America's new building style found in Kaysville and Heber, but is the first branch to unveil a unique, modified design to the teller line," says Shaw. "This design allows staff to come out into the lobby to greet members without passing through gates or doors, providing a more open and engaging member experience."

The Kearns 5600 West Branch provides a wide range of financial products and services, including traditional savings, insurance, investments, auto and RV loans and a full array of mortgage loans and services. Mountain America also offers the innovative MyStyle Checking℠ account with customizable rewards. Being federally chartered, Mountain America provides an additional broad assortment of services, including real estate and business lending.

About Mountain America Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $5.9 billion in assets and serves more than 700,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, 86 branches in five states and provides access to more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With credit union roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America has become a tradition for many members, offering a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans and retirement options. Visit www.macu.com for more information.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/23/11G128181/Images/John_Headshot-567f677b0ded991499b39f329d9b42d5.jpg