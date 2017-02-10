Mountain America Credit Union Honored for Workplace Standards

WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union has earned the WorldatWork® Work-Life 2017 Seal of Distinction for the second year in a row. The Seal of Distinction recognizes companies demonstrating leadership in workplace strategies that help employees with personal work-life balance. WorldatWork is a nonprofit human resources association and compensation authority. Mountain America is one of 160 organizations to be honored as a 2017 recipient.

"Mountain America's success is rooted in our employees' commitment to our company core values," said Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Pam Lewis. "We are dedicated to providing a workplace that encourages and rewards employee success. Work-life balance is a key factor in achieving employee satisfaction and results, and we are honored to be recognized once again."

Created in 2012, the prestigious Seal of Distinction is awarded to companies that meet defined standards of workplace programs, policies and practices weighted on several factors, such as the complexity of implementation, required organizational resources, perceived breadth of access and overall level of commitment from leadership.

"We congratulate all of the recipients of the 2017 Seal of Distinction. These recipients represent a wide variety of industries from across the U.S. and Canada, showing that the total rewards model applies to employers and employees everywhere," stated Anne C. Ruddy, president and CEO of WorldatWork. "This year, we saw the highest number of applicants since the Seal of Distinction was created. I'm confident that this means an increasing number of companies are recognizing the importance of a workplace environment that benefits both the employer and employee."

This year's recipients represent industries of education, finance, government, health, law, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals -- and hail from 36 states, the District of Columbia and Canada. The 2017 list includes 80 companies who are first-time Seal of Distinction recipients. Eighty companies have received the seal in previous years. All of the 2017 recipients will be recognized during the WorldatWork Total Rewards Conference & Exhibition, held in Washington, D.C., May 7-10. To find out more about the WorldatWork Work-Life Seal of Distinction, go to www.worldatwork.org/sealofdistinction.

About Mountain America Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $6 billion in assets and serves more than 600,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, 86 branches in five states and access to more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America offers a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans and retirement options. Visit www.macu.com for more information.

