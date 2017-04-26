Mountain America Credit Union Hosts Grand Opening Celebrations for Kearns and South Logan Branches

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to announce it is holding grand opening celebrations at its two newest Utah branches on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be prizes, giveaways and activities for families to enjoy.

The Kearns 5600 West Branch, located at 6155 South 5600 West, Kearns, Utah, opened in January 2017. It is managed by John Shaw. The South Logan Branch, located at 706 South Main Street, Logan, Utah, opened in November 2016. It is managed by Joshua Anderson.

"We invite our members and neighbors in the community to come down and enjoy an afternoon with Mountain America team members," says Sharon Cook, chief marketing officer for Mountain America. "We are excited to provide a fun celebration to show our appreciation to these communities that have so warmly welcomed us."

The Kearns 5600 West and South Logan Branches each provide a wide range of financial products and services, including traditional savings, insurance, investments, auto and RV loans and a full array of mortgage loans and services. Mountain America also offers the innovative MyStyle Checking℠ account with customizable rewards. Being federally chartered, Mountain America provides an additional broad assortment of services, including real estate and business lending.

About Mountain America Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $6.4 billion in assets and serves more than 650,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, 87 branches in five states and provides access to more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With credit union roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America has become a tradition for many members, offering a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans and retirement options. Visit www.macu.com for more information.