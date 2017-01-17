WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - In a move to continuously enhance member experience and provide innovative mobile banking tools, Mountain America Credit Union today announced eligible members may now view their FICO® Score through the credit union's mobile app. The feature will be provided free to members, as part of the FICO® Score Open Access program.

"We believe an informed membership is an empowered membership," said Mike Turner, senior vice president of lending at Mountain America. "FICO® Scores are crucial components in empowering members to maximize their understanding of financial health. Enhancing the mobile app experience with easy access to information, such as FICO® Scores, helps Mountain America continue our mission to help members achieve their financial dreams."

FICO® Scores are the credit scores financial institutions use most often when making lending decisions. Mountain America members with loans and/or checking accounts will be able to view their FICO® Scores for free by logging into the mobile app. Scores are generally updated quarterly with additional information such as top factors that affected the score, FAQs, and additional educational resources about FICO® Scores for members.

About Mountain America Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $5.9 billion in assets and serves more than 700,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, 86 branches in five states, and provides access to more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With credit union roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America has become a tradition for many members, offering a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans, and retirement options. Visit http://www.macu.com for more information.

About the FICO® Score

With over 10 billion FICO® Scores used worldwide every year to empower lenders to make credit decisions, the FICO® Score has become the standard measure of U.S. consumer credit risk. FICO® Scores are used today in more than 20 countries on five continents, as well as all of the top 50 U.S. financial institutions and both the 25 largest U.S. credit card issuers and auto lenders. FICO® Score: The score lenders use.™

About FICO

FICO ( NYSE : FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at http://www.fico.com.

For FICO news and media resources, visit http://www.fico.com/news.

