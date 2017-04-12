Mountain America Credit Union Partners to Benefit Boise State Alumni Association

BOISE, ID--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - The Boise State University Alumni Association (BSUAA) has partnered with Mountain America Credit Union to offer financial education opportunities and contribute to the BSUAA in two unique ways. Mountain America will provide onsite financial education classes on various topics to BSUAA members, graduating seniors, and at Broncos of the Last Decade (BOLD) events.

In honor of the alumni association's 50th anniversary, Mountain America is also offering a 50/50 bonus to new members who open a MyStyle Checking℠ account. New credit union members will receive a $50 bonus and Mountain America will contribute an additional $50 to BSUAA to cover one year of BSUAA dues for the member. These dues are used to fund financial scholarships and programs.

The new Boise State Alumni Association Visa ® Rewards Credit Card offered by Mountain America is another option offered to new and existing members, with a percentage of each purchase benefitting the BSUAA. The new card features two Boise State design options, plus the benefits of low rates, a generous rewards program, no balance transfer fees and no annual fee.

"Our partnership with Mountain America Credit Union is ideal because of their financial education offerings and desire to give back to our community," notes BSUAA Executive Director Lisa Gardner. "This new partnership is a great way for alumni and friends to become BSUAA members while supporting community businesses and engaging with the university."

"We think this partnership with the BSUAA is a win-win. Mountain America is proud to support the alumni association and future Bronco alumni," says Spencer Carver, assistant vice president of select employer group development. "Additionally, Mountain America can help even more people seeking the support of our excellent financial education resources."

Discover more about Mountain America and explore financial education tools at www.macu.com/financial-pathways. To open a MyStyle Checking account or apply for the Boise State Alumni Association Visa Rewards Credit Card, visit www.macu.com/bsuaa.

About Mountain America Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $6.4 billion in assets and serves more than 650,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, in 87 branches across five states and with access to more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America offers a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans and retirement options. Visit www.macu.com for more information.

About Boise State Alumni Association

The Boise State Alumni Association is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is funded in large part through membership. In partnership with the Boise State University Office of Alumni Relations and the Division of University Advancement, the Association works to achieve its mission through membership, chapters and networks, student programs, advocacy, and special events. A healthy mix of all areas ensures that the association will continue to impact higher education in Idaho well into the future. Learn more at alumni.boisestate.edu.