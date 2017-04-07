Mountain America Credit Union Receives Diamond Awards for Outstanding Marketing, Business Development Achievements

WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union was recently honored with nine Diamond Awards recognizing outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry.

The awards were presented by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Marketing & Business Development Council, a national network comprised of over 1,200 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards are given in 30 categories ranging from advertising to community events and beyond.

Mountain America earned Diamond Awards in nine different categories. The Epic Visa® Campaign won in four categories: Commercial Video -- Single or Series, Complete Campaign, Cutting Edge and Video. Additional awards included:

Business/SEG Development for a business partner video highlighting special employer group benefits

for a business partner video highlighting special employer group benefits Direct Mail -- Single or Series for the Fortune Cookie Visa campaign

for the Fortune Cookie Visa campaign One-Time Event for a kid-focused event with members of Real Salt Lake

for a kid-focused event with members of Real Salt Lake Digital Advertising for the Grass is Greener campaign

for the Grass is Greener campaign Financial Education for a VIP Night at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

"We have so many talented, hard-working members on the Marketing team. I am always impressed to see their skills and creativity shine brightly," says Sharon Cook, chief marketing officer at Mountain America. "Every year the bar is raised and every year the team steps up to help Mountain America achieve its bold vision of growth for our membership."

"The credit union industry has no shortage of marketing and business development talent, but as the name of the award suggests, these professionals shine the brightest," said Chair of the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council's Diamond Awards Committee and VP Marketing & Communications at 1st MidAmerica CU Amber Scott. "Bold, inventive and fearless in the face of uncertainty, the 2017 Diamond Award winners inspire us to aim higher and try new approaches."

Award winners were recognized at the council's 24th annual conference held March 29-April 1 in San Antonio, Texas. For more information on the Diamond Awards or to view the entire list of winners, go to www.cunacouncils.org/awards.

For more information about Mountain America Credit Union, visit www.macu.com.

About Mountain America Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $6.4 billion in assets and serves more than 650,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, in 86 branches across five states and with access to more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America offers a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans and retirement options. Visit www.macu.com for more information.

CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council

The CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council is a member-led community of marketing and business development professionals dedicated to providing relevant resources and tools essential for success to its members. The CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council is one of six CUNA Councils, a network of more than 6,800 credit union professionals. For more information, visit www.cunacouncils.org.