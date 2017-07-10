Mountain America Credit Union to Celebrate Grand Opening of Price Branch

WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to announce the grand opening celebration of the new site of its Price branch, now located at 760 W. Price River Drive, inside Lin's Fresh Market. The event will be held on Saturday, July 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will be food, prizes, and activities for families to enjoy.

The Price Branch is managed by Mary Odendahl. Mary has worked for Mountain America for four years and originally opened the first Price location. She has worked in banking for many years building member relationships in the Price area.

"My team and I are eager to continue our tradition of providing outstanding service from within this convenient new location," says Branch Manager Mary Odendahl. "This is an exciting new change for Mountain America bringing more benefits to members of the Price community."

The Price Branch provides a wide range of financial products and services, including traditional savings, insurance, investments, auto and RV loans and a full array of mortgage loans and services. Mountain America also offers the innovative MyStyle Checking℠ account with customizable rewards. Being federally chartered, Mountain America provides an additional broad assortment of services, including real estate and business lending.

With more than 650,000 members and $6.7 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, 88 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America-safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at www.macu.com.

