Mountain Boy Minerals Announces Metallurgical Studies and Project Updates

Mountain Boy (TSX VENTURE:MTB)(FRANKFURT:M9U) reports on its 2017 exploration plans as follows:

Surprise Creek

The Company plans an exploration program on the Surprise Creek claims that will include continued surface sampling, metallurgical testing and further drilling. The metallurgical testing is on a section of a drill intersection in DDH-SC-2016-2 that carried appreciable barite with significant silver, copper and zinc. The Company will use the results of the testing to direct future exploration at the Ataman zone. Within this zone, potential targets include:

Zinc-silver zones with lead, copper and gold values.

Silver rich zones in barite breccia.

Copper-zinc-silver-lead zones in barite rich rocks.

Barite rich shear zones.

Gold-silver zones at depth beneath the vent area identified on the Ataman zone.

Numerous areas of mineralized VMS float are present on the property and future work will concentrate at locating the source of the boulders. In the Surprise Creek area, an anticlinal structure has resulted in the VMS horizon being present along both edges of the property.

Core from DDH-SC-2016-2 will be on display at the KEG conference in Kamloops, BC during April 4th and 5th, 2017.

Manuel Creek Zeolite

The Company has engaged in discussions with the LSIB (Lower Similkameen Indian Band) in order to complete a PEA (Preliminary Environmental Assessment) prior to applying for work permits. Once the Company has received the completion of the assessment, it will apply for work permits to compete a bulk test.

Red Cliff

The planned 2017 surface sampling and drill program on the Red Cliff property will follow up on results obtained in work programs from 2007 - 2016. On the Red Cliff project, the Company is in joint venture on the Crown Granted portion of the property which is owned 35% by Mountain Boy.

The 2017 exploration plans will include the following:

Further work to accurately locate the 1988 drill hole collar, in order to determine the area of intersection on the Waterpump as well as the GPS co-ordinates of the zone in the canyon. The drill hole intersection was 150 m below the creek level indicating an extensive zone. The Company plans to use a drone to locate the area of the zone in order to photograph it as well as get the co-ordinates. Once avalanche conditions are evaluated and it is safe, climbers will be used to sample the zone so the Company can confirm previous reported values.

Drill holes to further define and test the Red Cliff copper-gold zones. Drilling will test above the 1000 mine level where values as high as 37.26 g/t Au and 6.07 % Cu where obtained over 0.91 m in a drill hole beneath the underground workings. A drill hole (RC-2010-1) located 150 meters above the 1000 mine level intersected 21.94 g/t Au and 0.76 % Cu over 4.42 m. Another drill hole (RC-2010-10) intersected 29.93 g/t Au and 1.57 % Cu over 1.90 m along strike to RC-2010-1. An underground drill will be used to complete 4 holes to test the zone in an area of cliffs above the mine portal and below the above intersections to establish continuity of gold values.

Drill several deep holes to test beneath DDH-MON-2009-11 (5.18 g/t Au and 0.43 % Cu over 12.65 m), DDH-MON-2011-11 (43.91 g/t Au and 1.46 % Cu over 7.47 m) and DDH-MON-2011-27 (14.53 g/t Au and 0.27 % Cu over 30.64 m). These holes are to confirm the SW plunging nature of the high-grade(Au-Cu-Zn) Montrose zone.

Metallurgical studies on the Montrose zone including both the chalcopyrite rich as well as sphalerite rich portions of the zone.

Model the complete 2007 - 2017data to aid in future exploration

If indicated by modelling, complete the first resource study.





To date the drilling indicates 3 separate copper-gold zones; the Red Cliff, Montrose and Silver Crown along a 3 km long shear structure. The Montrose zone, in the middle of the shear zone, has been indicated to be over 250 m long with a SW plunge over 400 m of dip and open to depth. It is at least 20-25 m thick with numerous intersections grading over 50g/t gold. The Montrose zone has 2 different styles of mineralization containing visible gold. One style is a quartz stockwork with pyrite-chalcopyrite and the other one is dominated by sphalerite veinlets peripheral to the first stockwork. The Red Cliff and Silver Crown zones have unknown widths, depths and lengths at present. The Red Cliff zone at the south end of the shear has two identified stages of copper-gold mineralization. There is an early stage of high copper with gold content in the 1 g/t range and a later stage higher gold values but lower copper values generally less than 1 %. The Silver Crown zone at the north end of the shear has a pyrite-hematite veinlet stockwork with minor chalcopyrite.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Mountain Boy as he is the president and a director of the Company.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with diverse property and resource holdings around the Stewart region in British Columbia's golden triangle. It owns 20% of the Silver Coin project, a gold-silver-base metals project that has a 43-101 compliant resource calculated. The Company is also exploring silver-base metals on its American Creek and Bear Valley properties as well as copper-gold on their Stewart area claims. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca.

