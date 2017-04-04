Mountain View Community to Vote Online for $25k, $50k and $100K Grants

Inspire Mountain View Community Challenge Now Open for Public Voting; $175k to be Awarded for Best Proposals to Make Making Mountain View More a Compassionate and Equitable Community; Sponsored by Google, LinkedIn, Symantec and Synopsys

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Starting today, residents and people who work in Mountain View can vote for the best proposals for making Mountain View a more compassionate and equitable community and a better place to live and work. Voters simply visit Inspire Mountain View (www.InspireMV.org) and select a favorite proposal for the $25k, $50k and $100k grant awards.

Voters can choose from a variety of innovative proposals that support youth education and development, job retraining, access to the arts, adaptive technology, community leadership and more. Voting will be open through Friday, April 21. Winners will be announce on Wednesday, May 3.

Residents including youth and adults, and people who work in Mountain View are all encouraged to vote.

The Inspire Mountain View Community Challenge is sponsored by Google, LinkedIn, Symantec and Synopsys. Los Altos Community Foundation is the managing partner.

"Mountain View has a lot of heart. Inspire Mountain View challenges all of us to look here locally, in our own backyards, for new ways to make Mountain View a more compassionate and equitable community and a better place to live and work for everyone," said Mountain View Mayor Ken Rosenberg.

Joe Eyre, Managing Director of Inspire Mountain View Community Challenge, and Executive Director of Los Altos Community Foundation added, "These proposals combine innovation and creativity with compassion. We look forward to seeing which proposals the community selects, and we hope that this challenge inspires continued innovation for community projects.

To vote or to learn more about the Inspire Mountain View Community Challenge, visit, www.InspireMV.org.

Grant Award Criteria:

• Innovation and creativity

• Feasibility of project to be completed within 12 months

• Measurable impact

Funding:

Managing Partner:

• Los Altos Community Foundation (http://losaltoscf.org/)

