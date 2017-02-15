MOVE Guides Appoints Tech Industry Veteran Dale Brown as Vice President of Finance

Seasoned Finance Leader Joins Executive Team of Leading Global Mobility Management Company

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - MOVE Guides, helping HR teams move their employees around the world -- for any reason, any policy and any location -- today announced the addition of Dale Brown as vice president of Finance. Drawing upon experience at leading software companies like Imperva, Castlight Health and ServiceNow, Brown will be responsible for MOVE Guides' finance operation as the company undertakes its next phase of growth.

"Dale brings extensive finance experience through rapid growth and public offerings at numerous successful Silicon Valley companies," said Brynne Kennedy, MOVE Guides' CEO. "I am looking forward to working closely with Dale on MOVE Guides' short- and long-term financial strategy."

With nearly 25 years of experience in finance, Brown most recently served as the vice president of Finance and Corporate Controller for Imperva, a NYSE-listed cybersecurity software company. Brown previously held finance leadership positions at a variety of enterprise technology companies, including Castlight Health, ServiceNow, EMC and Data Domain. Throughout his tenure at these organizations, Dale has been a part of significant growth and three successful public offerings.

Brown added, "I'm passionate about helping companies improve their overall performance to deliver long-term value to key stakeholders, and I look forward to playing my part in the future success of MOVE Guides. MOVE Guides has assembled a strong group of industry leaders, and I'm pleased to be a part of such a dynamic organization."

About MOVE Guides

MOVE Guides helps HR teams move their employees around the world -- for any reason, any policy and any location. MOVE Guides partners with leading multinational companies to deliver a full global mobility program across 200 countries with their Talent Mobility Cloud platform, concierge-level support for employees and a global supply chain of partners.

MOVE Guides has offices in the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and is backed by New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital.