MOVE Guides CEO Brynne Kennedy Named One of the Most Inspiring Women in European Technology

Award Recognizes Women as Role Models for Future Generations, Kennedy Honored for Corporate Vision and Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - MOVE Guides, helping HR teams move their employees around the world -- for any reason, any policy and any location -- today announced that founder and CEO Brynne Kennedy was named one of the 50 most inspiring women in European technology.

Inspiring Fifty, a not-for-profit that aims to increase diversity in technology by making female role models more visible, revealed the winners on March 7, 2017, just ahead of International Women's Day. With research from Microsoft illustrating that girls cite a lack of female role models in STEM as the key reason they don't follow a career in the sector, this list underscores the importance of making women in technology more visible.

Recognizing the opportunity to build a technology-first approach to global mobility management, Kennedy founded MOVE Guides in 2012. The company's Talent Mobility Cloud helps customers manage and deliver full global mobility programs through a single platform, complete with concierge-level support for employees and a supply chain of partners. Under Kennedy's leadership, MOVE Guides continues to expand and introduce new solutions and services, more than doubling the size of its global team and reporting 200 percent annual growth in the last year. Along with these accomplishments, MOVE Guides has been recognized through various industry and leadership awards, including being named the Best Enterprise Startup at the 2016 Europas.

"Working at one of the largest technology companies in the world, I know how important it is to be able to hire the absolute best people with the right skills. To create the best services and experiences for our customers, it is essential to have diverse teams. Increasing diversity is a top priority for all tech companies. That is why I was happy to be a judge for Inspiring Fifty. It was incredible to learn about these inspiring women and what they have accomplished as leaders in our businesses and community. I am certain they will be an inspiration and role model for others to choose a career in technology as well," said Werner Vogels, vice president and chief technology officer at Amazon.

"MOVE Guides helps organizations bring the talent they need to the locations they operate in, which aligns with the development of STEM industries in so many emerging markets. Women are critical to driving this development forward in the years to come, and I'm thrilled to help make that happen," said Kennedy.

The hunt for the most inspiring profiles, which closed on January 10, 2017, gathered more than 700 nominations from all over Europe which were reviewed by a prestigious group of judges from Europe and the U.S. Twelve countries were represented on this year's list, which included founders and C-Levels of technology companies, influencers, academics and politicians. Full biographies of all the women can be found at http://www.inspiringfifty.com/inspiring-fifty-europe-2017.

About Inspiring Fifty

Inspiring Fifty is a pan-European program that identifies, encourages, develops and showcases women in leadership positions within the technology sector. Through events, publications and speaking engagements, we have built a platform with the aim of motivating, educating and inspiring millions of women across Europe and worldwide. We hope to inspire a new generation of female leaders and entrepreneurs, leading the charge to affect meaningful and durable change. Local Stars for the UK, Netherlands, Nordics and France will be announced later this spring.

About MOVE Guides

MOVE Guides helps HR teams move their employees around the world -- for any reason, any policy and any location. MOVE Guides partners with leading multinational companies to deliver a full global mobility program across 200 countries with their Talent Mobility Cloud platform, concierge-level support for employees and a global supply chain of partners.

MOVE Guides has offices in the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and is backed by New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital. For more information, go to: http://www.moveguides.com/ and follow MOVE Guides on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.