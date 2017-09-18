MOVE Guides CEO to Join Panel on Future of Work at Worldwide ERC Global Workforce Symposium

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) -

WHO:

Brynne Kennedy, founder and CEO of MOVE Guides, a technology leader that helps HR teams move their employees around the world

WHAT:

Will participate in a panel discussion titled, "Extreme Insights: The Corporate Lens General Session," during the Worldwide ERC Global Workforce Symposium.

WHEN:

Wednesday, September 27 - Friday, September 29, 2017

The panel is scheduled for Friday, September 29 at 10:30 a.m. CDT.

WHERE:

Hyatt Regency Chicago

151 East Wacker Drive

Chicago, Ill.

DETAILS:

The world of work is constantly changing and influencing the way organizations find, hire and retain their top talent. The challenge is how can employers keep up? During the Worldwide ERC Global Workforce Symposium, Brynne Kennedy, founder and CEO of MOVE Guides will join a panel of industry innovators to discuss the future of work. Moderated by Worldwide ERC CEO Peggy Smith, Kennedy and the other participants will tackle pressing issues related to talent, strategy and mobility landscapes.

For event information and registration, visit http://www.worldwideerc.org/gws17/Pages/conference-home.aspx.

About MOVE Guides

MOVE Guides powers global business with the first cloud-based software platform designed for the growing mobile workforce. Industry leading companies rely on our Talent Mobility Cloud to deliver their global mobility programs across more than 190 countries with increased operational efficiencies, trusted compliance and engaging employee experiences. MOVE Guides' philanthropic initiative -- Mobility4All -- provides opportunities for those fleeing poverty and conflict by moving to new locations.

Backed by New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital, MOVE Guides is headquartered in San Francisco and London, with offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information, go to www.moveguides.com and follow MOVE Guides on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.