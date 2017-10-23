MOVE Guides CEO on Breaking Tech's Glass Ceiling at HR Tech World

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) -

Brynne Kennedy, founder and CEO of MOVE Guides, a technology leader that helps HR teams move their employees around the world

Will present during the panel "Female Founders -- Breaking Tech's Glass Ceiling" at HR Tech World.

The conference will take place Tuesday, October 24 - Wednesday, October 25, 2017.

"Female Founders -- Breaking Tech's Glass Ceiling" is scheduled for Tuesday, October 24 at 11:45 a.m. CEST.

RAI Amsterdam

Europaplein

1078 Amsterdam

Netherlands

The technology industry can present women with enormous obstacles, especially when it comes to launching a new company. During HR Technology World, Brynne Kennedy, founder and CEO of MOVE Guides, will join a panel on female founded technology organizations and technologies that support women. Moderated by China Gorman, Kennedy will participate in a conversation with other female tech leaders about the challenges women face in the traditionally male-dominated tech space. Kennedy and the panelists will share insights from their professional journeys and offer actionable advice for women interested in starting their own ventures. Conference attendees interested in learning more about the future of work and paving the way for the next generation of female tech leaders are encouraged to attend this one-of-a-kind session.

