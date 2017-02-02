MOVE Guides Expands Executive Leadership Team with Addition of Laura Marino as VP of Product Management

Marino Joins Diverse Group of Seasoned Leaders to Guide Next Phase of Growth for Dynamic Global Talent Mobility Company

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - MOVE Guides, helping HR teams move their employees around the world -- for any reason, any policy and any location -- today announced the appointment of Laura Marino as vice president of Product Management. An experienced senior executive, Marino will be responsible for instituting the high-performing teams, structures and processes that will fuel the next stage of growth for MOVE Guides.

"Laura's success in developing effective go-to-market strategies for fast-growing companies like ours is evident in everything she has done in her career to date. As we transform the employee relocation experience and develop innovative products to help organizations manage talent mobility more effectively and efficiently, we will look to Laura as a proven leader in driving product strategy and delivering products that exceed our customers' expectations," said Brynne Kennedy, founder and CEO of MOVE Guides.

Marino commented, "I am thrilled to join the talented team at this high-growth, solutions-driven company, and look forward to making a real contribution to MOVE Guides' success at such a pivotal stage in our development."

With more than 25 years of product management experience, Marino has demonstrated an exceptional ability to lead and coordinate cross-functional teams that successfully have brought to market more than 20 different and complex technologies and products. Prior to joining MOVE Guides, she served as the vice president of product management for Intapp, where she played a key role in the company's accelerated growth and helped to extend the product portfolio both organically and via acquisitions. Under her guidance, Intapp evolved from a software vendor to a cloud services provider and experienced a tripling in company revenue. Since she began her career, Marino has held increasingly senior-level product management positions at a variety of leading enterprise technology companies, including Nuance Communications, Tellme Networks (a Microsoft subsidiary), SAP LABS and Hydrocomp.

A well-respected technology leader, Marino has served on the board of Leading Women in Technology for the past 18 months, working to unlock the potential of professionals who advise technology businesses. She also participates in Hipower, which focuses on accelerating women's leadership roles from professional success to wide-ranging significance. In addition to being a regular guest speaker at the Stanford Technology Ventures Program, Marino also is a member of the extended teaching team in the Stanford Management Science and Engineering Department, lecturing on entrepreneurship and product management.

Marino earned two Master of Science degrees from Stanford University where she was the recipient of the "Outstanding Academic Performance at the Graduate Level" award. She graduated cum laude from the Universidad de Los Andes in Bogotá, Colombia, with a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering.

Kennedy added, "Laura's efforts to develop the next generation of female technology leaders are especially commendable as the tech industry -- in particular, Silicon Valley -- struggles with establishing greater gender diversity to further innovation and growth. We look forward to her involvement as MOVE Guides continues to build a high-achieving, representative team that will enable us to meet and exceed our goals."

About MOVE Guides

MOVE Guides helps HR teams move their employees around the world -- for any reason, any policy and any location. MOVE Guides partners with leading multinational companies to deliver a full global mobility program across 200 countries with their Talent Mobility Cloud platform, concierge-level support for employees and a global supply chain of partners.

MOVE Guides has offices in the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and is backed by New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital. For more information, go to: http://www.moveguides.com/ and follow MOVE Guides on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.