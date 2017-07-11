MOVE Guides Raises $48 Million in Series C Funding

Company Defines and Drives the Future of Global Talent Mobility

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - MOVE Guides, a technology leader that moves and manages the mobile workforce, today announced it has closed $48 million in Series C funding from Future Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Notion Capital. Having raised more than $91M since inception, MOVE Guides continues to disrupt traditional relocation management and consolidate its position as the clear leader in the emerging 'Global Mobility Management' software category -- a fast-growing $11 billion market according to the latest research.

"Global mobility management is the next frontier for HR tech. Effectively deploying talent in the right place at the right time yields the highest competitive advantages for organizations," said Ravi Viswanathan, general partner at NEA. "MOVE Guides has developed the first cloud-based software platform to power the mobile workforce. They are disrupting traditional relocation companies and ushering in the future of talent management and workforce planning."

The Series C round will advance MOVE Guides' mission to power the mobile workforce -- including expatriate assignments, short-term assignments and relocations -- to provide opportunities for companies and individuals through global mobility.

MOVE Guides founder and CEO, Brynne Kennedy, shared, "The change we're driving in the market is profound. MOVE Guides' Talent Mobility Cloud enables global organizations to turn workforce mobility into a true competitive advantage. Our customers include market leaders across financial services, manufacturing, and technology and other sectors who are all gaining business advantages through more agile and data driven global mobility."

"We are passionate about feedback," said Christy Lake, Medallia's Vice President, People and Culture. "We help our customers make smarter decisions by capturing insights. That same energy is focused on our employees, which is why we look to companies like MOVE Guides to help manage and move our mobile talent. Our employees have a great experience, and we can continuously improve our programs to get the right people to the right place at the right time."

Founded in 2012, MOVE Guides has quickly disrupted the category of global relocation, which was previously known for high fees and a lack of innovation. Since traditional HR systems were not designed to manage the increasingly mobile and global workforce -- as well as navigate a dynamically changing geopolitical landscape -- MOVE Guides rapidly gained traction among companies viewing global mobility as a key part of their organizational talent management strategy.

MOVE Guides expanded its leadership team earlier this year, welcoming new leadership in finance, marketing and product management and adding Jonathan Chadwick, former executive vice president and CFO/COO of VMware, as its newest board member. In March 2017, MOVE Guides acquired Teleport, whose products use data science and matching algorithms to help people discover their best places to live and work. Teleport, located in Tallinn, Estonia, further expands MOVE Guides' global footprint and bolsters the company's R&D capabilities across the U.K. and EU.

Vice President and Principal Analyst of Constellation Research Holger Mueller observed, "The future of work is predicated on the ability to acquire and manage talent where it needs to be. Enterprises are demanding new best practices that reduce costs and process fragmentation, resulting in better global talent management and are looking for vendors to help them achieve this."

About MOVE Guides

MOVE Guides powers global business with the first cloud-based software platform designed for the growing mobile workforce. Industry leading companies rely on our Talent Mobility Cloud to deliver their global mobility programs across more than 190 countries with increased operational efficiencies, trusted compliance, and engaging employee experiences. MOVE Guides' philanthropic initiative -- Mobility4All -- provides opportunities to those fleeing poverty and conflict by moving to new locations.

MOVE Guides has offices in the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and is backed by New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital. For more information, go to: http://www.moveguides.com/ and follow MOVE Guides on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.