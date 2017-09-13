MOVE Guides Recognized as APAC Relocation Management Company of the Year

Company Honored by FEM APAC Expatriate Management & Mobility Awards for Second Year in a Row

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - MOVE Guides, a technology leader that helps HR teams move their employees around the world, today announced that it was named Relocation Management Company of the Year at the 2017 FEM APAC Expatriate Management & Mobility Awards (EMMAs). This is the company's second win.

The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) APAC EMMAs are the premier awards for the global mobility and International HR industry. Last week, following a highly successful one-day summit, the Relocation Management Company of the Year award was announced during a glittering gala dinner at the Harbour Grand Hotel in Hong Kong.

MOVE Guides was selected as Relocation Management Company of the Year for its unique, innovative approach to relocation management. This builds on last year's win which cited MOVE Guides as an industry disruptor, with a dynamic technology platform, high level of knowledge and understanding and the ability to coordinate and respond to its clients, vendors and assignees.

Brynne Kennedy, founder and CEO of MOVE Guides, commented, "As the workforce evolves, MOVE Guides remains committed to transforming the global mobility market. It is a huge honor to be recognized by the EMMAs for the second year in a row -- and a testament to the MOVE Guides mission, products and services."

Claire Tennant-Scull, Head of Content at FEM, said, "The FEM EMMAs really are the gold standard awards for the global mobility and international HR industry. They are the only truly global, yet region-specific awards with the greatest breadth of categories for both corporate professionals and service providers."

Additional information about the 2017 EMMAs can be accessed at: http://apac.forum-expat-management.com/awards/2017-winners.

About MOVE Guides

MOVE Guides powers global business with the first cloud-based software platform designed for the growing mobile workforce. Industry leading companies rely on our Talent Mobility Cloud to deliver their global mobility programs across more than 190 countries with increased operational efficiencies, trusted compliance and engaging employee experiences. MOVE Guides' philanthropic initiative -- Mobility4All -- provides opportunities for those fleeing poverty and conflict by moving to new locations.

Backed by New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital, MOVE Guides is headquartered in San Francisco and London, with offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information, go to www.moveguides.com and follow MOVE Guides on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.