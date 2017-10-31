MOVE Guides Takes Global Mobility Management and Employee Experience to New Heights with Fall Product Release

Platform Provider Enhances Employee Hub, Adds Mobility Analytics Tool

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Oct 31, 2017) - MOVE Guides, a technology leader that helps HR teams move their employees around the world, shared details of its Fall 2017 Talent Mobility Cloud product release.

MOVE Guides' Talent Mobility Cloud is a single platform approach to global mobility management. By connecting with the Talent Mobility Cloud's centralized data model, employers, employees, internal mobility teams and vendors gain real-time access to personalized information configured based on the company's unique policies.

Managing the complexities of the entire mobility program from one platform also enables companies to generate instant cost estimates and total spend reports, as well as oversee service delivery and costs.

New in the fall release are enhancements to the Talent Mobility Cloud's Employee Hub, including a full redesign, and a new Mobility Analytics tool that can be leveraged across the solution.

Modernizing the Relocating Employee's Experience with a New Employee Hub

Employees today have come to expect rich, data driven personalization, and an intuitive experience from the applications they use in their everyday lives. The new Employee Hub delivers on this expectation by leveraging the technology and data from the Teleport acquisition earlier this year. The Employee Hub has been completely redesigned with three key features added:

New and improved city guides with cleaner, more magazine-like images and videos that convey the emotional side of city life and interactive data that is continuously updated

Neighborhood scanner, which enables the mobile employee to look at a neighborhood map filtered by rent price and commute

Dashboard screen, which provides a summary view of all outstanding relocation tasks as well as the most relevant information regarding the assignee's move

Brynne Kennedy, founder and CEO of MOVE Guides, said, "By acquiring Teleport earlier this year, we're now using more than 80 continually updated data sources to add accurate, timely and updated content to our Employee Hub. This includes cost of living, social, environmental and economic data, which is a sharp contrast to solutions that rely on static location information that's often out-of-date and incomplete."

She continued, "The modern employee uses beautifully designed applications to keep their personal lives organized and on target. The mobile employee now has the same experience when relocating, on par with the consumer experience provided by Netflix, Kayak and Yelp."

Deeper Visibility and Insights with New Mobility Analytics

MOVE Guides new Mobility Analytics tool leverages the aggregated relocation, tax and immigration data from the Talent Mobility Cloud. The business intelligence engine in the Mobility Analytics tool illuminates data in configurable dashboards and actionable reports. Patterns and trends not previously accessible can be used predictively, as well as to ascertain key relocation drivers such as development gaps, talent acquisition initiatives or new business wins.

In addition to the marquee features outlined above, additional improvements have been made to Payroll Reporting (phase two of a four phase project) and MOVE Guides' Cost Estimate Module. New to the Cost Estimate Module is support for Short Term Assignments, made possible through an expanded data integration with AirInc -- a leading provider of global tax data.

Kennedy concluded, "MOVE Guides is committed to transforming how organizations leverage their mobile workforces, ensuring the support is in place for the employer, the suppliers and the employees. We're tackling a big enterprise problem in a comprehensive manner that's unprecedented."

About MOVE Guides

MOVE Guides powers global business with the first cloud-based software platform designed for the growing mobile workforce. Industry leading companies rely on our Talent Mobility Cloud to deliver their global mobility programs across more than 190 countries with increased operational efficiencies, trusted compliance and engaging employee experiences. MOVE Guides' philanthropic initiative -- Mobility4All -- provides opportunities for those fleeing poverty and conflict by moving to new locations.

Backed by New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital, MOVE Guides is headquartered in San Francisco and London, with offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information, go to www.moveguides.com and follow MOVE Guides on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.