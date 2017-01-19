Movie Pilot and Twitter Present "Live Lounge at Park City" During the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT January 20th-21st

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - Today Movie Pilot announced the launch of the "Live Lounge at Park City Presented by Twitter and Movie Pilot" which will take place on Friday, January 20th and Saturday, January 21st. Located at Park City Live, 427 Main St, Park City, UT 84060, the live studio will bring fans minute-by-minute news and Q & A's with the most buzzed about filmmakers and stars who are in town for the Sundance Film Festival.

The LIVE LOUNGE will bring Movie Pilot's impassioned fans together with Twitter's power and innovation to connect users, fans, and talent in real time from 12PM-4PM UTC. At the Live Lounge talent will have the chance to use some of Twitter's exclusive live-event tools like Periscope 360. Fans can go to @moviepilotnews and @TwitterMovies to view the live content.

"We're incredibly excited to be working with Twitter at one of the largest and most exciting entertainment gatherings of the year," stated Jon Handschin, CCO at Movie Pilot. "We look forward to breaking news from the festival through exciting interviews and fascinating behind-the-scenes coverage for our audiences in real time."

Movie Pilot is one of the biggest entertainment publishers in the US and has become a forerunner in live social-video broadcasts in the movie and gaming world through its distribution to a network of over 32 million unique fans. As a moderated open-posting platform offering fans a voice and mass distribution, Movie Pilot has also become a leader in the influencer marketing space, partnering with top movie studios to connect passionate fans with the content they love most.

