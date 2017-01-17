The Movie Studio, Inc. attends the 2017 The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) Convention in Miami Florida with slate of major titles available for Worldwide Television Release

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - The Movie Studio, Inc. ( OTC PINK : MVES), www.themoviestudio.com, proudly announces its attendance of The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) Convention, www.natpe.com, the industry's largest convention of television programming, distributors, digital media and content providers at the world famous Fontainebleau hotel in Miami, Florida. NATPE includes over 5,000 Television Executives, 1,100 Content Buyers, 350 Global Exhibitors and 200 Influential Speakers.

The Movie Studio will be marketing its current new releases for worldwide television distribution outlets including BAD ACTRESS, EXOTIC BRIDE and DANCING ON THE EDGE a family film and Official Selection of The New York City International Film Festival (NYCIFF) and The Indie Fest Award Winner as well as the winner of two Telley Awards. The Movie Studio will also be meeting with distributors regarding negative pick-up and pre-sale financing of its upcoming major feature film intended to be produced and filmed at our studio located at Gulfstream Park the nation's premier thoroughbred horse track.

The Movie Studio, Inc., an integrated motion picture production company, develops, manufactures, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption on various devices. The company intends to manufacture independent content, including indie movies with relevant movie stars and indie soundtracks with substantial fan bases. Our unique platform provides locations digital and print elements leveraging motion picture content on billboard, television other traditional media and advertising applications. This can be a significant traffic driver to locations point of sales (POS).

The Movie Studio is excited to attend the 2017 NATPE convention as we continue to acquire strategic distribution partners with television and other media distribution associations. "At NATPE we intend to continue the Company's growth by acquisition and bundling strategy of new feature films while maximizing shareholder equity and minimizing downside risk. NATPE is where Content meets the world! " Gordon Scott Venters, The President & CEO, announced today.

The Movie Studio, Inc. is currently involved with substantial feature film projects, music videos, television shows and other intellectual properties.

For information on the Company, please visit our website at www.themoviestudio.com

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.