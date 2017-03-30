The Movie Studio (OTC PINK: MVES) to Release 12 Films to India, the Middle East and Neighboring Territories

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - The Movie Studio, Inc. ( OTC PINK : MVES) ("TMS" or the "Company"), www.TheMovieStudio.com is a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company with 18 completed motion pictures, 12 under acquisition, production and distribution assets.

The Movie Studio, Inc. is pleased to make its first announcement from The Berlin Film Festival. On February 12th 2017 the Company executed a new distribution partnership with KRISCO Media FZC of DUBAI United Arab Emirates through distribution Agreement with Cinema Arts Entertainment/Artedis.

The agreement is for an initial term of 7 years beginning on March 1st 2017 until February 28th 2024 and is the result of successful negotiations between Cinema Arts/Artedis and KRISCO Media FZC and Gordon Scott Venters President and CEO of The Movie Studio. The agreement was completed during the Company's sales agents' attendance and exhibition of its movies at the recent Berlin Film Festival in Berlin, Germany from the 9th to the 18th of February, 2017.

Per the agreement, The Movie Studio intends to release the following twelve films to KRISCO Media FZC for distribution throughout the Territory of India including the neighboring territories of Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan.

Middle Eastern territories include: Bahrain, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Southern Sudan, Syria, United Arab Emirates, Western Sahara, Yemen, Iran, Ethiopia and Afghanistan.

Under the terms of the Agreement, The Movie Studio, Inc. shall distribute the following films from its growing library including such blockbuster as:

"Johnny Mnemonic" directed by Robert Longo starring Keanu Reeves (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0113481/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1)

(According to Wikipedia: Johnny Mnemonic alone has had successful worldwide sales grossing $52,400,000 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Johnny_Mnemonic_%28film%29 )

"I'll Sleep when I'm Dead"; a crime drama directed by Mike Hodges starring Clive Owen and Malcolm McDowell. (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0319531/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1)

"No Good Deed"; an action thriller directed by Bob Rafelson starring Samuel L. Jackson and Milla Jovovich. (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0292610/?ref_=fn_al_tt_2)

"Drunkboat" a drama directed by Bob Meyer starring Emmy award winner and two-time Oscar nominee John Malkovich and John Goodman. Drunkboat is a winner of both the Chicago International Film Festival and the New Hampshire Film Festival audience choice award. (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0460778/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1)

"Never Talk to Strangers" directed by Peter Hall starring Antonio Banderas & Rebecca DeMornay (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0113965/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1)

"Asylum" directed by David Mackenzie starring Ian McKellen (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0348505/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1)

"Deal" directed by Gil Cates Jr starring Burt Reynolds (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0446676/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1)

"Noise" directed by Henry Bean starring Tim Robbins and William Hurt (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0425308/?ref_=nv_sr_7)

"Autopsy" directed by Adam Gierasch starring Jessica Lowndes (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0443435/?ref_=fn_al_tt_2)

"Shooting Gallery" directed by Keoni Waxman starring Freddie Prinze Jr and Ving Rhames (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0339526/?ref_=nv_sr_1)

"Fractured" directed by Adam Gierasch starring Callum Blue and Vinnie Jones (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2193191/?ref_=nv_sr_5)

"The Pool Boys" directed by James B. Rogers starring Matthew Lillard (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0807028/?ref_=nv_sr_1)

The Movie Studio expects to have completed the agreement by delivering the films and receiving full payment within the next 30 to 90 days. Cumulative revenues derived from the licensing of these assets are to be released in the Company's next quarterly report.

"The Movie Studio is extremely excited about licensing quality motion picture titles to new available territories, re-licensing existing territories and new Video On Demand (VOD) platforms."

"As we continue to establish worldwide distribution agreements leveraging our strategy of growth by acquisition of existing films and bundling of new or pre-existing films can increase shareholder equity and residual net asset value (NAV) while hedging negative NAV impact. We are excited about our newest motion picture distribution partner in India, The Middle East and neighboring territories and look forward to a long-term relationship," Gordon Scott Venters, President and CEO, announced today.

About The Movie Studio Inc.

The Movie Studio, Inc. is a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution Company with completed motion picture and production assets. The Company acquires, develops, manufactures, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption in Theatrical, Video on Demand (VOD), Foreign Sales and on various media devices. For more information, visit http://themoviestudio.com/.

