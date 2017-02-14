MoviePass and Vista Group Announce Strategic Relationship to Enhance Subscription Experience with Cinema Exhibition Partners

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - MoviePass, the nation's largest theatrical subscription service, has announced a strategic collaboration with Vista Group International (Vista). Vista company Vista Entertainment Solutions (VES) is the leading global provider of cinema management software solutions servicing 12,000 screens, representing +40% of the U.S. market. Today's announcement will allow theatre owners and chains nationwide that use the VES ticketing solution to take advantage of full API integration with MoviePass' growing subscription service.

By integrating MoviePass directly into the VES ticketing software, participating theaters will be able to offer MoviePass members enhanced features and new capabilities on mobile devices. These features include:

E-Ticketing, seat selection and advance purchase capabilities directly from a subscriber's mobile phone. This integration also provides exhibitors with more granular data, complete with an analytics dashboard to see frequency of use at specific locations as well as valuable demographic information on movie-goers.





The ability to invite friends; both MoviePass and non-MoviePass members.





The option to purchase food and beverage items directly via the app for a cashless transaction.





Direct integration into an exhibitor's loyalty program.





"We have seen the data and firmly believe in the future of subscription in the theatrical space. The model brings enormous benefits for exhibitors, distributors and moviegoers alike, and with our collaboration with MoviePass, we will be working alongside them to help bring this concept to mainstream adoption," said Derek Forbes, Chief Operating Officer at Vista. "MoviePass was the early pioneer in this space and we believe that it will play a critical role in changing how the next generation of consumers go to the movies."

With $11bn annul spend on Movie tickets plus an equal amount of concessions, MoviePass' subscription model has become the de facto standard in driving a lift in theater attendance month-over-month. Exhibitors integrated with MoviePass have shown a 100% lift in attendance behavior, 123% lift in concession spend and 50% lift on midweek attendance at theaters. MoviePass members also represent the future of movie going, with 75% of its user base under the age of 35 years old (See: Mather Research Report).

"As we embark on our next phase of growth, we couldn't be more excited about collaborating with an organization such as Vista Entertainment Solutions. Today's joint announcement will be a major step forward in reinventing the theatrical experience for every part of the food chain. In combination with MoviePass' attractive pricing plans and compelling market drivers for exhibitors, studios, concession providers and other partners, we believe Vista will be a significant distribution platform that will allow us to catalyze the theatrical space. We are confident that our aligned incentives will lead to a long and profitable relationship with Vista," said Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass. "Not only does our data show that MoviePass members go to the movies twice as often, but they also increase attendance to lower profile films, which often lack the marketing budgets of the big blockbusters."

About Vista Group International

Vista Group International (Vista Group) is a public company listed on both the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges (NZX & ASX: VGL). Vista Group provides cinema management, film distribution and customer analytics software to companies across the global film industry. Cinema management software is provided by Vista Entertainment Solutions, the core business of the Group. Movio (data analytics), Veezi (cloud-based SaaS software for the Independent Circuit Market), MACCS International (film distribution software), Numero (box office reporting software for film distributors and cinemas), Cinema Intelligence by Share Dimension (business intelligence solutions), and Powster (creative studio and marketing platform for movie studios), provide products that leverage the success of this platform into other parts of the film industry; from production and distribution, to cinema exhibition through to the moviegoer experience. Vista Group has over 500 staff across nine offices in New Zealand (Auckland headquarters), Sydney, London,

Los Angeles, the Netherlands, Romania and Shanghai.

About MoviePass

MoviePass is a technology company dedicated to enhancing the exploration of cinema. As the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service, MoviePass provides film enthusiasts with a variety of subscription options to enhance their movie-going experience. The service, now accepted at more than 98% of theaters across the United States, is the nation's largest theater network. Visit: www.moviepass.com