MOVIT Media Corp. Annual Meeting Results and Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - MOVIT Media Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MV) (the "Company" or "MOVIT") wishes to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") held on December 30, 2016. Approximately, 37.8 million shares (34.5% of share outstanding) were voted at the AGSM. Of the shares voted, 99.9% were in favour of all management resolutions proposed in the Management Proxy Circular.

Resolutions proposed and approved include:

Elected to the Board of the Directors were Jeffrey Sharpe, Jason Pamer and Stephen D. Inouye;

MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as the Auditors for the Company;

The Company's existing Stock Option Plan was re-approved;

Approval was granted for a share consolidation on a 50-for-1 basis (the "Consolidation").

Subsequent to the AGSM, the Board of Directors re-appointed or appointed the following officers:

Mr. Jeffrey Sharpe - Chairman of the Board

Mr. Stephen D. Inouye - CEO & CFO

Mr. Jason Pamer - Secretary

The Company has received TSXV approval to the Consolidation. Effective at the market opening on January 19, 2017, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a consolidated basis. The Company's name and trading symbol remain the same.

As at December 30, 2016, the Company had 109,414,615 common shares issued and outstanding. The number of common shares which will be issued and outstanding after giving effect to the Consolidation will be 2,188,292. The exercise price and common shares issuable pursuant to previously issued stock options and warrants will also be adjusted in accordance with the Consolidation ratio.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Stephen D. Inouye"

CFO/CEO

