Mozzaz & Centerstone To Showcase 5 Key mHealth Strategies To Improve Outcomes & Reduce Health Care Costs In Free Web Briefing

Join Mozzaz, Centerstone & OPEN MINDS On April 26 at 2:00pm ET To hear how mHealth strategies are being used to deliver technology-enabled care in Tennessee

GETTYSBURG, PA--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Americans are living longer and with more medical conditions and mental health challenges than in previous generations. Attempting to define and organize members to best target and deliver care is a challenge that becomes increasingly more difficult with the rise in complexity of those members' needs. To combat this challenge, new mHealth technology has gained popularity in the health care industry by accurately identifying high-cost members with complex care needs, and helping payers and providers determine appropriate interventions in order to avoid high-cost service utilization.

Join Rini Gahir, Chief Business Development Officer of Mozzaz Corporation and Jennifer J. Armstrong, LPC-MHSP, Director of Crisis Care Services at Centerstone, to learn the 5 key mHealth strategies for improving member outcomes and reducing health care costs. Our faculty will also showcase how Centerstone, a national behavioral health provider, is using mHealth strategies to deliver technology-enabled care for the Zero Suicide Program in Tennessee.

During this 90-minute webinar, attendees will:

Learn the 5 key mHealth strategies to meet the challenge of complex care head-on

Understand how complex care and super-utilizers shape the need for an integrated data system

Identify the key sources of disparate data, and how they contribute to complex care

Hear a case study on how Centerstone is successfully using mHealth technology to improve care and reduce health care costs for suicide prevention

To learn more about this executive web briefing, or take advantage of free online registration, please visit: https://www.openminds.com/event/5-key-mhealth-strategies/

All registrants will receive (at no charge and regardless of attendance) a recording of the webinar and an electronic copy of the presentation slides at its conclusion.

ABOUT Mozzaz

Mozzaz is a digital health company specializing in patient engagement technology for individuals with complex care needs and the care teams that support them. With a versatile mobile intervention model, Mozzaz can support patient engagement programs for a wide range services including disabilities, behavioral and mental health, and chronic care conditions. Through personalized mobile care plans, Mozzaz can collect data to enable providers and health plans to connect, measure and predict clinical and financial outcomes of quality care keeping patients safe and supported.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national health and human service industry market intelligence firm. Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 75+ associates provide innovative management solutions designed to improve operational and strategic performance. Learn more at www.openminds.com.