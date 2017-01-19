News Room

SOURCE: Vivo for Healthier Generations

Vivo for Healthier Generations

January 19, 2017 08:00 ET

MP Darshan Kang to make a Canada 150 announcement celebrating community through art

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Darshan Kang, MP for Calgary Skyview and Jamie Kleinsteuber MLA for Calgary Northern Hills will join the team at Vivo for Healthier Generations to make an exciting project announcement that will build a sense of pride and community attachment as part of the national celebrations of Canada 150.

Platform guests will participate in a photo opportunity and will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

Date:
Thursday, January 19, 2017

Time:
1:00 pm

Location:
Vivo for Healthier Generations
11950 Country Village Link NE
Calgary, AB

Contact Information

  • For further information, please contact:

    Lorrie Lancaster
    Manager, Marketing & Communications
    Vivo for Healthier Generations
    llancaster@vivo.ca
    587-437-0755

News Room
 