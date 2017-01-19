MP Darshan Kang to make a Canada 150 announcement celebrating community through art

SOURCE: Vivo for Healthier Generations
January 19, 2017 08:00 ET
CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Darshan Kang, MP for Calgary Skyview and Jamie Kleinsteuber MLA for Calgary Northern Hills will join the team at Vivo for Healthier Generations to make an exciting project announcement that will build a sense of pride and community attachment as part of the national celebrations of Canada 150.
Platform guests will participate in a photo opportunity and will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.
Date:Thursday, January 19, 2017
Time:1:00 pm
Location:Vivo for Healthier Generations11950 Country Village Link NECalgary, AB
For further information, please contact:Lorrie LancasterManager, Marketing & CommunicationsVivo for Healthier Generationsllancaster@vivo.ca587-437-0755
