MP Objects Opens Boston Office, Names Brian Hodgson EVP of Business Development

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - MP Objects ("MPO"), a leading provider of cloud-based Supply Chain Orchestration software for "Customer Chain Control," today announced it has moved its commercial headquarters to the U.S. in the center of Boston, adding to its international locations in Rotterdam, Tokyo and Hyderabad. Most recently, MPO closed its first round of venture capital in a $10 million growth equity investment from Updata Partners. The funds are earmarked for U.S. expansion, global marketing, international sales and new hires. To that end, it announced the appointment of Brian Hodgson as Executive Vice President of Business Development, responsible for pursuing opportunities with new and existing customers, markets and partnerships.

MPO is used by multinational companies in logistics, technology, industrial, healthcare, and consumer sectors to manage dynamic supply chain configurations that meet each customer's unique requirements. Customers include global brands and blue chip companies such as CEVA, DSV, Geodis, Nippon Express, eBay, IBM, Microsoft, Dow Chemical, Terex, Patagonia and Oakley.

EVP of Business Development Brian Hodgson was formerly vice president of sales and marketing for Descartes Systems Group, a global provider of logistics software solutions. He spent four years at Oz Development as vice president of sales and marketing. Oz Development provided cloud-based solutions that streamlined warehouse and shipping processes and was acquired by Descartes in 2015. He was chief marketing officer for Kewill, a leader in logistics software, and began his two-decades long career as a senior software engineer. Brian earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from University of Waterloo.

"With our continued growth and working with customers with the most complex supply chains, Brian provides 20+ years of experience and complements the rest of the management team," said Martin Verwijmeren, MPO's chief executive officer. "Brian will help us identify strategies for growth opportunities and create long-term value for our customers."

Taking a "customer-first" approach, MPO's Customer Chain Control SaaS solution enables companies and their clients to select the optimal sourcing and delivery path for each order based on factors such as stock availability, price levels, lead times and routing options. It creates a customer-by-customer, order-driven supply chain. MPO then manages those unique supply chain steps (e.g., packaging, instructions, shipper tracking, etc.) through every participant in the system (supplier, shipper, carrier, last mile).

About MP Objects

Founded in 2000 with offices in Rotterdam, Tokyo, Hyderabad and Boston, MPO provides a single SaaS platform for order planning and execution that leverages existing enterprise supply chain systems such as ERP, logistics, warehouse and transportation management systems. With MPO, companies see higher revenues by being able to deliver a better customer experience and lower costs by capturing details within each order's supply chain that were previously unmanaged. For more information: contact info@mp-objects.com; call 1 (646) 520-0841 or visit: www.mp-objects.com.