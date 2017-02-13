News Room
February 13, 2017 10:00 ET

MP Sorbara to Announce Support for Vaughan Aerospace Manufacturer

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 13, 2017) - Francesco Sorbara, Member of Parliament for Vaughan-Woodbridge, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will make an important announcement to support the manufacturing sector in Vaughan.

Media are invited to tour the company prior to the official announcement.

MP Sorbara will be available to answer questions from the media, following the event.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE: Tuesday, February 14, 2017
TIME: Tour - 10:00 a.m.
Announcement - 10:30 a.m.
PLACE: Dishon Limited
40 Citation Drive
Vaughan, Ontario
L4K 2W9

