MPP Peggy Sattler, London Club of the Deaf among Allies to join Solidarity BBQ for Canadian Hearing Society Strikers

LONDON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - The picket line for Canadian Hearing Society workers will get a boost tomorrow (Friday, March 24) from local allies including London West MPP Peggy Sattler. Members of The London Club of the Deaf are sponsoring the BBQ as a public demonstration of their support for the strikers. Other supportive unions, allied groups and individuals will also be in attendance.

CUPE 2073 represents 227 counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech language pathologists, interpreters/interpreter trainers, clerical support, program coordinators, program assistants, information technology specialists and other staff at 24 Canadian Hearing Society offices across Ontario. They have been on strike since March 6.

In the event of rain, an alternative date has been scheduled for Thursday, March 30th at the same time.

What: Solidarity BBQ hosted by the London Club of the Deaf Where: 181 Wellington Street, London, ON When: Friday, March 24, 2017, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

