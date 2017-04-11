CORK, IRELAND--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - MPSTOR, a leading storage products company, today announced the OSA-F60™, a 60 drive, all flash 2U storage array running on the company's Orkestra™ SAM storage array software. The OSA-F60 is a full featured, scalable and cost effective block storage solution suitable for use in challenging multi-tenant data center environments. The OSA-F60 is available with support for 16G Fibre Channel, 40G iSCSI and 56G Infiniband networks.

The OSA-F60 is a high performance, high density all flash storage array, designed for the disaggregated data center. The OSA-F60 provides high performance and density in a 2U form factor with up to 128G of controller memory. The OSA-F60 provides a high resiliency, no single point of failure system including hot swap dual storage controllers. Other field replaceable units include disks, PSUs and fans.

Designed for high performance storage use cases, the OSA-F60 supports a range of SAN protocols including iSCSI, iSER, Fibre Channel and Infiniband. The OSA-F60, based on MPSTOR's Orkestra-SAM software, provides a range of volumes services often required in multi-tenancy configurations, including in-line data compression and de-duplication, along with IOPS rate limiting.

Supporting a wide range of connectivity, the OSA-F60 is available in a range of SAN configurations including 8x8G-FC, 4x16G-FC, 4x48G-Ethernet or 4x56G-Infiniband. Ethernet ports can be bonded for increased performance.

The OSA-F60 can be installed quickly and managed easily within a data center, using an automation API or conventional GUI. The Orkestra automation toolkit provides a set of python tools that allow a data center administrator to automate all storage array configuration tasks.

The OSA-F60 high availability dual controller multipath software has been validated with several RHEL and Windows versions for both Fibre channel and iSCSI environments. The Orkestra-SAM software is integrated with the full suite of Orkestra products including the software defined storage Orkestra-SDS and virtual machine management Orkestra-VM.

With MPSTOR's expertise and customer-focused support, the OSA-F60 offers OEMs an excellent base on which to design and build storage solutions. MPSTOR provides product support as well as OEM specific professional services.

About MPSTOR

MPSTOR is a leading storage products company providing solutions that allow data centers, OEMs and service providers to offer high performance, high density, flexible and scalable storage services. www.mpstor.com