Mr. Chris Buncic, Ascendant Resources President and CEO Awarded Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum - Bedford Canadian Young Mining Leaders Award

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is very proud to announce that Mr. Chris Buncic, President and CEO, has been awarded the 2017 Canadian Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) - Bedford Canadian Young Mining Leaders Award. Mr. Buncic received this prestigious award during the CIM Awards Gala which took place on May 1, 2017 during the CIM Convention at the Palais des congrès in Montreal, QC.

The CIM-Bedford Canadian Young Mining Leaders Awards encourages the development of leadership in the Canadian mining sector by recognizing outstanding achievement and potential young Canadian mining leaders. The CIM-Bedford Canadian Young Mining Leaders Awards recognizes workers 39 years of age or under for exceptional achievement, as well as their potential for future leadership in various sectors of mining, including: corporate performance, operations, finance, technical services and innovation, marketing and trading, as well as services and support functions.

Mr. Buncic played an instrumental role in the founding of Ascendant Resources Inc. and its acquisition of the company's flagship operating El Mochito mine from Nyrstar NV in December of 2016. Prior to founding Ascendant, Mr. Buncic served in senior management roles at several Canadian corporations in the technology and resources sectors including six years in Institutional Equity Research at leading Canadian independent full service brokerage firms Cormark Securities Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation. Mr. Buncic is a CFA Charterholder, has a MBA from Schulich School of Business, B.A.Sc. from the University of Toronto and is a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario and the CFA Society.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc. is a mining issuer focused on its flagship operating asset, the producing El Mochito zinc, silver and lead mine in west-central Honduras in which the Company has a 100% interest. El Mochito has been in almost continuous production since 1948. More broadly, the Company evaluates producing and advanced development stage mineral resource acquisition opportunities in North, South and Central America, on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

